Bottoms up, here's everything you need to make delicious cocktails at home

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

Bottoms up because it's 5 o'clock somewhere and we've compiled a complete checklist of everything you need to stock your home bar and make your favorite cocktails.

Here you'll find all the essentials (plus a few fun extras) you'll need for imbibing including bar tools, liquors, glassware and the best citrus juicer we've tested at Reviewed. Enjoy your favorite cocktail at home with any of these popular products.

Bar Tools

First things first — If you're making cocktails at home, you need the right bar tools to get the job done right!

1. Mixology Bartender Kit

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

A bartender kit like the Mixology 10-piece Bar Tool Set includes all the necessary tools to concoct the perfect cocktail: a 24-ounce cocktail shaker, double-sided jigger, muddler, tongs and more, along with a beautiful bamboo stand to keep it all organized. The tools are all made of stainless steel and are dishwasher safe.

$45 at Amazon

2. Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

Skip the sugary fruit juices from concentrate and instead squeeze some fresh citrus to brighten up any homemade cocktail. The FreshForce citrus juicer was named our best overall citrus juicer, for working faster and making less of a mess than other juicers.

$25 at Amazon

Glassware

With so many types of glasses to choose from, having the right glassware on hand to sip your favorite cocktail from can seem complicated, but we're here to help you simplify things with just three essential types of glasses needed for all kinds of cocktails: highball, rocks and coupe.

3. Modern Optic Glassware

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

I'll admit it, I'm a sucker for a matching set. Williams Sonoma's Modern Optic Glassware collection offers every type of glass you need (coupe, double old fashioned and highball), designed to perfection with faceted, vertical bands and modern, clean lines.

From $70 at Williams Sonoma

Base liquors

A base liquor is the main ingredient for cocktails. Vodka, tequila, gin, whiskey and rum are five of the most popular types of alcohol to build your perfect cocktail.

4. Vodka

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

Whether it be a Cosmo, Apple Martini or classic screwdriver, vodka is a versatile liquor you'll need on hand for any number of cocktails.

Shop vodka at Drizly

Shop vodka at ReserveBar

5. Tequila

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

Tequila is obviously essential for crowd-pleasing margaritas, but it's also the star of many other tasty drinks such as a Mexican mule, tequila sunrise and my personal favorite, a refreshing paloma.

Shop tequila at Drizly

Shop tequila at ReserveBar

6. Gin

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

A decent bottle of dry gin will be needed to make a dry martini or classic gin and tonic.

Shop gin at Drizly

Shop gin at ReserveBar

7. Whiskey

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

From Irish to scotch to rye, there are a lot of options when it comes to whiskey, but if you're just getting your home bar started, having a smooth bourbon on hand for a mint julep or old fashioned is key.

Shop whiskey at Drizly

Shop whiskey at ReserveBar

8. Rum

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

A light rum is a popular choice to have on hand for mixing the perfect mojito, daiquiri or mai tai.

Shop rum at Drizly

Shop rum at ReserveBar

Mixers

Aside from your basic club soda and tonic water, you'll want some fruity, fizzy or refreshing additions to mix into your cocktail.

9. Betty Buzz Cocktail Mixer Variety Pack

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

The Betty Buzz Cocktail Mixers Variety Pack will give your cocktail a fizzy and flavorful punch. The line of bubbly beverages created by actress Blake Lively features clean ingredients with real juice and natural flavors. The 12-pack contains four bottles each of refreshing sparkling grapefruit, lemon-lime and Meyer lemon flavors.

$40 at Amazon

10. Casamigos Cocktail Trio

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

This set of fruit-forward mixers makes the ultimate craft cocktails. The Casamigos Cocktail Mix Trio is made with high quality fruit juice, organic agave and natural cane sugar. The set comes with three delicious flavors: signature margarita, grapefruit orange paloma and blackberry basil smash — which will all be a smash hit.

$66 at Williams Sonoma

Garnishes

11. Cherries, olives and citrus

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

There's nothing like topping off a homemade cocktail with a beautiful, fresh garnish: cherries for an old fashioned, olives for a martini or citrus like lemons and limes can make any drink look like it was made at a fancy bar.

Shop fruit and garnishes at Drizly

Shop cocktail garnishes at Amazon

12. Cocktail pick set

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

To display the garnish and give your cocktail an elegant finishing touch we recommend a cocktail pick set. This set of reusable stainless steel picks can be used as skewers or as a stir stick and come in bronze, copper, gold and silver tones.

$15 at Amazon

Cocktails in a hurry

13. Ready to drink cocktails

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

If you don't have enough time, supplies or just admit it, you're just being lazy, that's okay, you can still enjoy your favorite cocktail. These days there are plenty of delicious ready to drink cocktails on the market including top-rated picks from Absolut, Bulleit and Cutwater.

Shop ready to drink cocktails at Drizly

Shop ready to drink cocktails at ReserveBar

Cocktail Maker

14. Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

If your dream is to build the ultimate home bar, we suggest the Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine. It can create custom cocktails with just the push of a button, after simply filling the reservoirs with water, your favorite liquor and a cocktail capsule. While testing, we found the cocktail machine to be easy to use and perfect for making delicious margaritas, cosmo's and whiskey sours at home.

$370 at HSN

Zero-proof alcohol alternatives

15. Mocktails

Home bar essentials to make your favorite cocktails

Lastly, If you or a friend have cut down on alcohol but still want to partake in sipping on something tasty, try a zero-proof canned mocktail! They're available in virtually any flavor you can think of and convenient to have on hand for Dry January, Sober October or any time you want to sip on a tasty drink without feeling the effects of alcohol.

Shop mocktails at Amazon

