BottleRock Festival in California Rescheduled for October

BottleRock Napa Valley, originally scheduled for May 22-24, has been postponed until Oct. 2-4, with festival organizers saying all the headliners have been locked in for the new dates.

“It is with great pleasure we can announce that all our headliners, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Zedd and more are confirmed for the rescheduled dates,” read an announcement from the festival. “Additional lineup updates will be announced as soon as possible.”

Some not mentioned in the announcement have also announced they’ll be back on board. “See you in October,” tweeted Brandi Carlile.

BottleRock promised to email ticket holders “within the next few weeks with more details about exchanges and returns.”

October seems to be the optimistic target date for festivals pushing back spring and early summer gatherings as the concert industry reels from the coronavirus crisis. Coachella and Stagecoach have both announced successive weekends that month, with the former festival set to take place Oct. 9-11 and 16-18, and the country fest rebooked for Oct. 23-25.

Meanwhile, the already scheduled Austin City Limits festival, which covers two weekends, will coincide with the new BottleRock dates on weekend 1 and the first weekend of Coachella a week later.

Bonnaroo is being even slightly more optimistic about an end date to the crisis, having just rescheduled from June to Sept. 24-27.

One festival that has postponed without setting a new date is the BeachLife Festival in Los Angeles, which will no longer take place May 1-3 but has not announced replacement dates.

The only major festival to cancel outright so far, outside of South by Southwest, has been Glastonbury in the UK, with organizers calling it “an enforced fallow year.”

Not yet postponed or rescheduled: the CMA Festival in Nashville, still officially scheduled to take place June 4-7.

