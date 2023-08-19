Bottlenose whale stranded on Sussex beach

An injured whale has washed up on a Sussex beach - Eddie Mitchell/SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES

An injured whale normally at home in the north Atlantic Ocean has been found washed up on a beach in Sussex.

The northern bottlenose whale was discovered on East Beach, Rustington, near Littlehampton on the south coast on Saturday afternoon.

Teams of volunteers covered it with wet towels and poured water onto it to help keep it hydrated and stop seagulls pecking it. Beached whales are particularly vulnerable to exposure to the sun and their skin can quickly blister when they are out of the water for prolonged periods of time.

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Littlehampton were called at about 1:30pm, and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were also in attendance.

The whale is believed to be a young male, about 5.4 metres long and estimated to weigh about 5 tons. Dramatic aerial footage showed waves lapping around the whale as it lay on its side on the shingle, flapping its fin weakly and attempting to move.

The whale appears to have several injuries - Eddie Mitchell/SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES

Crowds gathered on the beach as teams worked to remove the whale, which appeared to have injuries near its tail and its eye.

Northern bottlenose whales feed mostly on squid. Herring, prawns and starfish also form part of their diet.

They are inquisitive and mainly found in pods of between four and 20 whales.

They are among the deepest-diving mammals in the world - able to spend almost two hours at a time underwater. Most dives are normally around 10 minutes long.

The whales tend to be brown or black with a lighter shade on their underside.

Rescue efforts are underway - Eddie Mitchell/SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES

Northern bottlenose whales are usually found in the cooler waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, from New England on the coast of the US to southern Greenland, going as far south as the Strait of Gibraltar, up to Svalbard in the north of Norway.

Commercial whaling has drastically reduced the numbers of northern bottlenose whales in the ocean in recent decades.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “The Coastguard Rescue Team from Littlehampton is supporting the response to a northern bottlenose whale washed up on East Beach at Littlehampton today.

“The alarm was raised at about 1.30pm and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue are in attendance.”

Rescuers will usually euthanise a whale if it is too weak to be refloated.

