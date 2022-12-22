Bottlenose dolphin breaks longest swim record with 1,275-mile trip

Prešeren, who broke the longest swim record, with Slovenia’s highest mountain Triglav in the background

A dolphin has broken a record for the longest swim after it was spotted at various locations around the Mediterranean.

A male bottlenose dolphin known as Lino, or also called Prešeren, was seen off the Slovenian coast in February 2020 and its distinctive dorsal fin was photographed.

It had not been seen in the region before but the team called the marine mammal Prešeren as he was spotted on Prešeren Day, a Slovenian national holiday.

The scientists at St Andrews University behind this project then serendipitously spotted the same male dolphin in a set of photos taken by Italian researchers off the coast of a small island just north of Sicily.

The team assumed the dolphin swam between Sicily and mainland Italy, with the Strait of Messina shortcut creating an initial route length of 777 miles, the sixth longest bottlenose dolphin movement ever recorded.

The Italian researchers had independently dubbed the animal Lino, creating two names for the dolphin.

But after presenting these results at a conference the scientists were then approached by a separate team of researchers who also saw the same dolphin in the Ligurian Sea north of Corsica, just six months after he was observed near Slovenia.

Taking this into account meant the total trip length reaches at least 2,053km (1,275 miles) long making it the longest recorded movement of inland bottlenose dolphins and the second longest ever recorded of any bottlenose dolphin.

If, however, the dolphin did not bisect Sicily and mainland Italy and instead went around the island then the distance would be 1,433 miles, the team says.

“Bottlenose dolphins are generally thought of as a relatively resident species, with strong fidelity to their home area,” said Dr Tilen Genov, lead author of the work from St Andrews University.

“This is mostly true, but our new findings, together with a review of the existing literature that we carried out, show that this species is much more mobile than we previously thought.

“This is important in relation to gene flow among populations, which is crucial in the long-term conservation of this species, but it also demonstrates the importance of international collaboration in conserving biodiversity.

“Such findings contribute to a better understanding of species, which indirectly leads to a better understanding of marine ecosystems.”

The team were able to identify the dolphin in various locations and datasets as a result of a distinctive dorsal fin with a unique shape, notches and scars. Images also revealed the mostly solitary individual also had male genitalia.

The only known migration of a bottlenose dolphin to be longer than the travails of Lino is from a 23-year-old study that used satellite tracking to follow a dolphin over more than 2,600 miles.

However, this was across the North Atlantic Ocean and was an “offshore” form of the species. Which has distinct groups.

“We report on two long-distance movements of a single bottlenose dolphin, first across the Tyrrhenian, Ionian and Adriatic Seas, and subsequently back across the Adriatic, Ionian, Tyrrhenian and Ligurian Seas, making these the longest recorded movements for this species in the Mediterranean Sea to date and among the longest in the world,” the team write in their study.

