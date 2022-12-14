Bottled Water Packaging Market Size Worth USD 288.51 Billion by 2028 at 7.1% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Bottled Water Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Material (Plastics, Glass and other), By Product (Well Water, Distilled Water, Mineral Water and Others), By Application (Municipal, Industrial and Others) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

New York, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottled Water Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Bottled Water Packaging Market Information By Material, Product and Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach USD 288.51 Billion by 2028.

Market Synopsis

Bottled water is sold for human consumption, is sold in sterile containers, and complies with all federal, state, and local laws for potable water. Potable is a term that denotes food safety for humans. Given that they are meant for human consumption, it is advised that bottled water packaging be potable. Only glass bottles, which were extremely inert but weak and heavy, were previously used to store bottled water.

As a result of recent advancements in logistics, packaged water may now be produced utilizing a variety of plastic packaging materials, including pouches, cans, pots, drums, bottles, and containers made of polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. Additionally, the weight and portability of the container play a significant role in the packaging of bottled water, and plastic more than meets these requirements.

Bottled waters come in many varieties, and each one has specific standards for its source, makeup, and treatment. Due to its high benefits and beneficial impacts on health, mineral water consumption has expanded worldwide as a result of improvements in processing. The market for bottled water packaging is expanding at a faster rate thanks to the rising demand for mineral water derived from natural resources and packaged in high-quality bottles.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the bottled water plastic packaging industry include

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc. (U.S.)

Greif Inc. (U.S.)

Silgan Holdings (U.S.)

ExoPackaging (India)

American Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

CKS Packaging (U.S.)

Sidel Group (Italy)

Kaufman Container (U.S.)

The competition in the bottled water plastic packaging market is extremely cutthroat, in line with the surge in R&D activities and the launches of new technologies by value chain players. Additionally, major businesses are implementing a variety of corporate expansion methods in order to increase their footprint on a regional and international scale.

November 2022

Cove, a business that claims to have created the first such packaging, will launch its biodegradable water bottles with Southern California specialty supermarket Erewhon Market.

The plastic-free bottles are composed of polyhydroxyalkanoates, or PHAs, which are natural polymers that can be broken down by microbes. As a result, they can decompose after disposal rather than collecting dust in landfills or other places.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The need for clean and hygienic packaged solutions is rising as awareness of numerous health issues, such as gastrointestinal disorders brought on by drinking contaminated water, grows. Drinking water shortages in some areas further raise the need for clean drinking water, which drives up product sales and boosts market expansion.

Because customers place more value on health and wellness, nutrient-fortified water is becoming more popular. The demand among business travelers, professionals who are in the workforce, and for domestic consumption has been rising. Products with labels like "alkaline," "electrolyte-rich," "fortified," "caffeinated water," and "fortified with additional hydrogen or oxygen" have been more and more well-liked over the past few years.

Customers are prioritizing their health and wellness more and more, which is driving up demand for bottled purified and ultra-purified solutions. These bottles are a healthier alternative to high-calorie, sugary, carbonated beverages like sports drinks and juices, thus consumers opted for them when they were on the go. Beverage Industry reported in September 2021 that bottled water sales increased by 4.7% in 2020.

Market Restraints:

During the projection period, the bottled water packaging market can be constrained by environmental rules put in place by the government as a result of improper plastic bottle disposal.

COVID 19 Analysis

Numerous companies, particularly the bottled water and packaging sectors, suffered greatly as a result of the enacted limitations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The bottled water processing industry is experiencing logistical challenges as a result of the rigorous, restrictive regulations put in place by governments around the world to combat the viral outbreak. Customers still prefer stockpiling necessities despite the fact that this has led to new bottlenecks in the industry. Because of this, the demand for bottled water has remained strong throughout the COVID-19 problem. The COVID-19 virus has also disrupted everything in the packaging sector, with production ceasing, customers isolating themselves in their homes, and international trade between various nations ceasing. A slump in the packaging industry is severely impeding

Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastics, Glass and others are the top materials analyzed in the study.

By Product

Mineral Water, Distilled Water, Well Water, and more are the key products listed in the report.

By Application

Industrial as well as Municipal are the major applications of bottled water packaging.

Regional Insights

With its massive consumption of packaged drinking water, North America dominates the global bottled water packaging market. The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) found that bottled water is the most consumed beverage in America, with consumers believing it to be safer and healthier than tap water. In 2020, Americans will drink 15 billion gallons of bottled water. As a result, the market for bottled water packaging in this region is expanding due to the increased demand for packaged drinking water.

The region of the world's bottled water packaging market with the quickest rate of growth is Asia-Pacific. The main drivers fueling market expansion in this region are the growing awareness of the significance of safe drinking water and improving lifestyle. Additionally, the expansion of the plastic bottle manufacturing industries will be advantageous.

