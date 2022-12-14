Bottled Water Packaging Market Size Worth USD 288.51 Billion by 2028 at 7.1% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Bottled Water Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Material (Plastics, Glass and other), By Product (Well Water, Distilled Water, Mineral Water and Others), By Application (Municipal, Industrial and Others) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

New York, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottled Water Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Bottled Water Packaging Market Information By Material, Product and Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach USD 288.51 Billion by 2028.

Market Synopsis

Bottled water is sold for human consumption, is sold in sterile containers, and complies with all federal, state, and local laws for potable water. Potable is a term that denotes food safety for humans. Given that they are meant for human consumption, it is advised that bottled water packaging be potable. Only glass bottles, which were extremely inert but weak and heavy, were previously used to store bottled water.

As a result of recent advancements in logistics, packaged water may now be produced utilizing a variety of plastic packaging materials, including pouches, cans, pots, drums, bottles, and containers made of polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. Additionally, the weight and portability of the container play a significant role in the packaging of bottled water, and plastic more than meets these requirements.

Bottled waters come in many varieties, and each one has specific standards for its source, makeup, and treatment. Due to its high benefits and beneficial impacts on health, mineral water consumption has expanded worldwide as a result of improvements in processing. The market for bottled water packaging is expanding at a faster rate thanks to the rising demand for mineral water derived from natural resources and packaged in high-quality bottles.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5187

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the bottled water plastic packaging industry include

  • Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

  • SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc. (U.S.)

  • Greif Inc. (U.S.)

  • Silgan Holdings (U.S.)

  • ExoPackaging (India)

  • American Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

  • Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

  • CKS Packaging (U.S.)

  • Sidel Group (Italy)

  • Kaufman Container (U.S.)

The competition in the bottled water plastic packaging market is extremely cutthroat, in line with the surge in R&D activities and the launches of new technologies by value chain players. Additionally, major businesses are implementing a variety of corporate expansion methods in order to increase their footprint on a regional and international scale.

November 2022

Cove, a business that claims to have created the first such packaging, will launch its biodegradable water bottles with Southern California specialty supermarket Erewhon Market.

The plastic-free bottles are composed of polyhydroxyalkanoates, or PHAs, which are natural polymers that can be broken down by microbes. As a result, they can decompose after disposal rather than collecting dust in landfills or other places.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The need for clean and hygienic packaged solutions is rising as awareness of numerous health issues, such as gastrointestinal disorders brought on by drinking contaminated water, grows. Drinking water shortages in some areas further raise the need for clean drinking water, which drives up product sales and boosts market expansion.

Because customers place more value on health and wellness, nutrient-fortified water is becoming more popular. The demand among business travelers, professionals who are in the workforce, and for domestic consumption has been rising. Products with labels like "alkaline," "electrolyte-rich," "fortified," "caffeinated water," and "fortified with additional hydrogen or oxygen" have been more and more well-liked over the past few years.

Customers are prioritizing their health and wellness more and more, which is driving up demand for bottled purified and ultra-purified solutions. These bottles are a healthier alternative to high-calorie, sugary, carbonated beverages like sports drinks and juices, thus consumers opted for them when they were on the go. Beverage Industry reported in September 2021 that bottled water sales increased by 4.7% in 2020.

Market Restraints:

During the projection period, the bottled water packaging market can be constrained by environmental rules put in place by the government as a result of improper plastic bottle disposal.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 Pages) on Bottled Water Packaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bottled-water-packaging-market-5187

COVID 19 Analysis

Numerous companies, particularly the bottled water and packaging sectors, suffered greatly as a result of the enacted limitations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The bottled water processing industry is experiencing logistical challenges as a result of the rigorous, restrictive regulations put in place by governments around the world to combat the viral outbreak. Customers still prefer stockpiling necessities despite the fact that this has led to new bottlenecks in the industry. Because of this, the demand for bottled water has remained strong throughout the COVID-19 problem. The COVID-19 virus has also disrupted everything in the packaging sector, with production ceasing, customers isolating themselves in their homes, and international trade between various nations ceasing. A slump in the packaging industry is severely impeding

Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastics, Glass and others are the top materials analyzed in the study.

By Product

Mineral Water, Distilled Water, Well Water, and more are the key products listed in the report.

By Application

Industrial as well as Municipal are the major applications of bottled water packaging.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5187

Regional Insights

With its massive consumption of packaged drinking water, North America dominates the global bottled water packaging market. The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) found that bottled water is the most consumed beverage in America, with consumers believing it to be safer and healthier than tap water. In 2020, Americans will drink 15 billion gallons of bottled water. As a result, the market for bottled water packaging in this region is expanding due to the increased demand for packaged drinking water.

The region of the world's bottled water packaging market with the quickest rate of growth is Asia-Pacific. The main drivers fueling market expansion in this region are the growing awareness of the significance of safe drinking water and improving lifestyle. Additionally, the expansion of the plastic bottle manufacturing industries will be advantageous.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5187

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market by Biodegradable Plastic (Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Controlled Degradation Masterbatches) by Composition (Starch, Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of World) - Forecast to 2030

Fresh Food Packaging Market Information Report: by Material (Flexible & Rigid Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others), End-Use (Meat Products, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy Products, Others), Region - Forecast till 2030

Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market: By Materials (Polyvinyl Chloride, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene And Polyethylene), Gases (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, And Others), Application And Region – 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be

  • The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award

    Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.” That’s never been more true. The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has fi

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke