These bottle-opening and can-holding PopSockets are grilling season-ready

PopThirst PopSocket

PopSockets are widely considered the accessory of choice for phones, serving as one of the key methods to prevent phone dropping. While the brand has the phone grip game on lock, it seems only natural that they extend that philosophy to other hand-held items — cans, to be specific.

With this in mind, the popular brand recently launched two new products just in time for Summer. The PopThirst Slim and Tall can and cup holders and the PopGrip Opener serve as the perfect accessories for grilling season and come in a wide assortment of patterns and colors.

The PopThirst Slim and Tall line of can and cup holders were designed to hold the likes of skinny cans, tallboy beer cans and even coffee cups. Perfect for maximizing the use of your hands at the backyard, for indoor barbecues or while lounging at the pool, these come in nine patterns and designs and retail for just $15.

Performing the task of both a standard PopSocket and a can opener, the PopGrip Opener is deemed by the brand as “the perfect accessory for any dad.” However, the practicality of this particular product has us wondering why this wasn’t created sooner.

The grip, which is available in seven patterns, doubles as a bottle opener, reducing the need to fish for one in your kitchen utensil drawer.

