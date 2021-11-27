A Bottle of This Kate Middleton-Approved Anti-Aging Face Oil Sells Every 20 Seconds — and Today It's on Sale

Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton

Come Black Friday, popular products disappear faster than a new toy among my three cats — and that's saying something. Yet the adrenaline rush is for good reason, especially when it comes to products like Trilogy's Organic Rosehip Oil, a perennial customer favorite that sells a bottle every 20 seconds. This weekend, it's on sale for $32.

As Who What Wear reported in 2019, a slew of celebrities have the anti-aging wonder on their vanities. Both Kate Middleton and her mother, Carole Middleton, use the brand's face oil (and any daughter can verify: You only share the good stuff with your mom). Supermodel Cara Delevingne and Victoria Beckham are also in the club, and with that kind of fan base, it's predictable that Amazon shoppers are stunned by the oil's de-wrinkling prowess.

"Trilogy's rosehip oil has completely transformed my face. My pores, fine lines, and wrinkles are far less noticeable," wrote one reviewer. "My skin feels hydrated, and I've been able to go out without wearing any foundation." Another person in their 40s adds that within three weeks of using the find, they, too, have finally been able to go out without makeup — something they haven't felt comfortable doing for the last 15 years.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil 1.5 oz

Courtesy

Shop now: $32 (Originally $46); amazon.com

The effects are impressive enough that, just like Middleton, shoppers let their moms give it a go. "I have never seen a product work overnight like this one did. I'm in my late 20s and this product gave me a glow that I was lacking," wrote a customer. "I let my mother, who's in her 50s, try it... her face glowed as well." They added, "It helped with acne scarring as well as wrinkles. I'm in love with this product!"

The oil has a huge impact on fine lines and dark marks thanks to its high concentration of vitamin A, which is rich in retinoids — the same good stuff that makes retinol such a dermatologist favorite. And as Dr. Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City, previously told InStyle, rosehip oil comes with a special advantage.

Story continues

"Due to its small molecular structure, rosehip oil has the ability to penetrate the deep layers of the skin to stimulate collagen and reduce fine lines and wrinkles," Green said. "It is also full of antioxidants and has moisturizing benefits due to its high percentage of fatty acids — a whopping 80 percent to be exact." On top of the vitamin A aspect, the ingredient also offers vitamins C and E and omega fatty acids 3,6, and 9. All of that means whatever your skin situation, rosehip oil will improve it.

After only a few days, reviewers report smaller-looking pores and less redness; over time, forehead indentations and stretch marks also fade. "My skin looks at least 10 years younger, maybe more since adding rosehip oil to my nighttime facial oils," a last 63-year-old said. Heard enough? Pick up the star favorite for $32 before it reverts to its regular price.

Shop More Black Friday Beauty Deals 2021: