Is it a Botticelli or a Hollywood blonde? How to spot a fake painting

- Samuel Courtauld Trust

In March, a family in northern France sold a painting that had hung for years in their small TV room, for €780,000. In the family since 1900, the dust-covered picture, passed down through the generations, was jokingly referred to as “the Brueghel”, given its resemblance to the work of the Flemish masters. Only when an auctioneer was called to the house to assess the value of its contents, did he suspect that The Village Lawyer (1615-17) actually was by Pieter Brueghel the Younger. An Old Masters specialist later confirmed his suspicions.

There’s a magic to this story. Anyone who has watched BBC One’s Fake or Fortune? will have daydreamed about finding a bit of interesting junk in Grandma’s attic, or nabbing an old oil painting on eBay for fifty quid, only to discover that it’s actually a lost Degas. Unfortunately, the opposite happens quite a lot as well. A new exhibition at the Courtauld Gallery, Art and Artifice: Fakes from the Collection, will display examples from the Institute’s substantial collection of forgeries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What are experts actually looking for, when they describe an artwork as “fake” or “authentic”? What kinds of decisions go into applying those labels? And why does being able to authenticate a work of art make such a huge difference to its value?

Any attempt at authentication is really a question of how we assess the truth. In philosophy, the “correspondence” theory of truth tells us – intuitively, we might think – that true statements are those which accurately correspond to how reality “actually” is. Thus: at the Courtauld, our expert eye might be drawn to a seascape, purportedly a painting by Constable. Well, does it look like a Constable? Does it bear the hallmarks of his style? In some ways – it’s a watercolour, it depicts what look like choppy English waters. And yet the composition seems a bit flawed, the strokes don’t seem to quite match the hand of the master. This is hardly The Hay Wain. If it is a Constable, it’s definitely a minor work.

Let’s look closer. For centuries, the expert eye of art historians might have been all that suspicious buyers had to go on. But nowadays – again, think Fake or Fortune? – forensic science can be employed to help us determine the authenticity of a painting. A fake Constable, for instance, might turn out to have used pigments not available in the artist’s lifetime; analysis of the signature might reveal that it has been painted over already dry oil paint. In the case of this seascape, the painting turned out to have been done on paper watermarked “184- ” – which ruled out John Constable as its creator, since he died in 1837 (it is now believed to have been by one of his sons).

But then, such aesthetic or forensic analysis of the object itself can’t always settle the issue. At which point we might turn to the “coherence” theory of truth, which tells us that true statements are those which “cohere” appropriately with some wider set of beliefs. Does this artwork – whether a sculpture or sketch – make sense? What is its provenance: where does it come from? And would anyone have any motivation to pass it off as anything other than what it “actually” is?

Story continues

In the case of the “Constable” watercolour, its provenance had at first been thought impeccable, as it came from the artist’s daughter. Then again, she would have had an obvious motive for trying to pass off her brother’s work as that of her father. Paintings by Gauguin fetch some of the highest prices in the art world – but there are also lots of works apparently by him but of dubious authenticity, since he spent much of his career working alongside artists with similar styles, who wouldn’t have been able to sell their work for anything like as much if they signed it as their own.

Wonderfully, the Madonna of the Veil on show at the Courtauld – bequeathed to the Institute in 1947 by a respected collector and regarded as a masterpiece by Botticelli – only began to fall under suspicion when art historian Kenneth Clark spotted the Virgin Mary’s striking resemblance to Jean Harlow, the Hollywood sex symbol of the day. The painting was subsequently revealed to be a forgery by the Italian art restorer Umberto Giunti, who’d even taken care to drill “worm holes” into it.

The lesson for any aspiring art forger is that being able to tell the right sort of story about your work makes all the difference. The notorious Wolfgang Beltracchi, for instance, used to claim that his stash of paintings (works apparently by Max Ernst and Fernand Léger) were from a collection passed down to his wife from her grandfather, who had been sold them by a Jewish collector fleeing from the Nazis. The couple mocked up photos ostensibly showing the paintings on display in the family home in the 1930s. People often worry about the rise of generative AI making it more likely that forgeries will proliferate – but when it comes to art, the most obvious effect seems to be that it will just make it easier for the unscrupulous to carry on as they already are. You could probably use it to give a Botticelli-ish Madonna any movie star’s face you like.

But why – let’s face it – should any of this matter, at least to those of us who aren’t splashing millions at auction? Rachel Hapoienu, one of the curators of the upcoming Courtauld show, thinks that looking at fake art can help us question why we associate the value of art with authenticity. When people discuss fake artworks, Hapoienu tells me, we often feel inclined to speak of them as if they are somehow inherently scandalous. But in truth, “everyone” can get tricked by forgeries. “In every collection, there will be some fakes.”

Han van Meegeren's Dutch Golden Age fake - Samuel Courtauld Trust

When it comes to the “value” of art objects unmasked as fakes, “most people are looking at financial value”. But Hapoienu thinks that, seen from another perspective, the artwork has simply “taken on a whole new meaning”. A drawing sold as a Michelangelo, for instance, might later be discovered to be by another artist in his school – so still an object of real art-historical importance. Similarly, it’s time to recognise that a lot of forgers are “very talented artists”. One of the reasons why the Courtauld holds so many fakes ► , ◄ , Hapoienu tells me, is that they are useful for teaching purposes: the techniques employed by fakers can help shed light on those of the greats they are trying to copy.

One thing that always struck me about Han van Meegeren, who flooded the art market with fake Vermeers in the 1930s – his trick was to lace his works with Bakelite, to simulate paint that had hardened over hundreds of years – is just how clumsy his paintings look when compared to the wonderful, suffocating tranquillity of the real thing. To this extent at least, the immense value placed on “authentic” works of art feels justified: the brilliance of the Master is disclosed to us in the drabness of their imitation.

But in Van Meegeren’s oeuvre, the line between authenticity and value becomes stranger. His forgery of Dirck van Baburen’s The Procuress – also on view at the Courtauld – was, for a while, thought to be very possibly a real Dutch Golden Age studio copy. Yet after having been authenticated to be an actual Van Meegeren fake, it’s now worth even more. After all, who wouldn’t want a piece of Van Meegeren – a man whose legend extends to flogging a fake Vermeer to Hermann Goering?

Ultimately, a certificate of authentication or inclusion in a catalogue raisonné, is just proof of a certain form of recognition – it doesn’t transform the actual work itself at all. If I buy a painting (or, more realistically, a print), it’s because I like it. Isn’t the immense value we place on “authentic” art merely a reflection of the insecurities of the uber-wealthy who hardly dare feel confident about their own, all-too-subjective assessments of the aesthetic value of their various acquisitions at auction?

The Procuress (c 1930); a seascape now known not to be by Constable - Samuel Courtauld Trust

But for Philip Mould who, as co-presenter of Fake or Fortune?, is probably the country’s most visible expert on art fakes, this doesn’t seem quite right. “I don’t like fakes,” he tells me. “I feel there is a moral dimension to art which goes beyond the straightforward appearance of something.” For him, the financial value we place on “authentic” art “goes back to the medieval relic – a trust, or conviction, that a body part or object has come from the actual individual”. We want to feel the presence of the great artist in their work. “To borrow Keats,” says Mould, “I see artistic beauty as some form of truth. An embedded lie feels like its mirror image.”

This, I think, is a particularly vital way of finding the truth in art. As Theodor Adorno, one of the most important philosophers of the 20th century, once wrote: “Great artworks are unable to lie.” He meant that the greatness of art consists in their disclosing something to us about our world that is objectively true, but which could not really be communicated directly: that might only be expressed in art (“only failed works are untrue”).

Thus Vermeer’s View of Delft, a perfect, crystalline representation of a distant town, that doesn’t really seem to have any people living in it, might be thought to disclose something to us about the relationship between the idealism of aesthetic perfection, and the messy realism of life as lived. By contrast, Van Meegeren’s fakes don’t say anything like this: all they really tell us is that this particular artist, Han van Meegeren, was skilful at painting things that looked a bit like the old Dutch Masters.

If we buy what Adorno and Mould are telling us, there really should be no mystery as to why we might value artistic authenticity so highly. It is the point of art to reveal to us true things. If we’re going to take what a person tells us to be true, then we should want them to be honest: we should want them to really be who they tell us they are. So of course we should want honest paintings, as well.

Translating this particular value into financial terms might seem vulgar – perhaps impossible, considering that the art market often has an astronomically high ceiling. But it isn’t strange that people might try. The finest, highest things art does are also accounted for in the base extravagances of the market. Any enterprising collector might be right to fret about whether or not they’re able to “spot a fake”. But they might not necessarily be fretting for the right reasons.

Fakes from the Collection is at the Courtauld Gallery, London WC2 (courtauld.ac.uk) from June 17

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.