Botter Dresses Models in Condom Gloves for SS23 Runway

Botter has become one of the most-talked-about brands so far at Paris Fashion Week, after showcasing a runway collection featuring condoms on its Spring/Summer 2023 runway.

The aquatic wear brand, helmed by Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter, featured a range of aqua-blue suits this season. Select looks were accessorized with bubbly gloves, which turned out to be extra-large condoms filled with water. “We really want to bring water to the runway,” Botter told Vogue, adding, "Our thinking was how can we collaborate with nature and not with another fashion brand? This is something that we’ve tried to research deeper and deeper every season." Apart from the condom gloves, the collection included a range of nature-inspired outfits, from abstract print dresses to washed denim looks.

See the buzzy condom gloves above and below.

