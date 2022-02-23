Bottega Veneta Returns to the Digital World With Its Own App

While it may not be on social media anymore, Bottega Veneta has tapped back into the digital world by launching its very own app.

If you haven't already noticed, the label's logo on its website has subtly changed from black to "Parakeet" green to commemorate the app's release and celebrate Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection for Milan Fashion Week. Described as "a doorway into the world of the brand," the app serves as "a platform for creatives and will therefore be uploaded with new content every day leading up to the show." In addition, a live stream of Blazy’s inaugural presentation will be hosted on the app on February 26.

You can now download the Bottega Veneta app via the App Store and Google Play.