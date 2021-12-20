Bottega Veneta Removes Its Logo To Support Small Businesses For The Holidays

In time for the season of giving, fashion house Bottega Veneta will be using its highly visible platform to uplift fellow Italian artisans.

This holiday season, 12 small workshops will take over Bottega Veneta’s website, physical retail spaces throughout Milan and advertisements.

"We are proud to offer worldwide visibility to these 'Bottegas' that are deeply rooted in Italian culture, specially at a time where smaller entities continue to be impacted by the pandemic. It is with honor that we have passed on our [platforms] and we hope that this will further highlight their excellence at a global level," Bartolomeo Rongone, the CEO of Bottega Veneta, said in a press release.

Translating to "shop," Bottega for Bottegas is a project initiated by the brand to encourage its audience to explore the incredible craftsmanship and goods Italy has to offer. Rather than selling its own products, customers will be redirected to the online stores of the varying bottegas when visiting Bottega Veneta's online store.

Among the array of shops is Bottega Enza Fasano. Daughter of Southern Italian ceramics master Nicola Fasano, Enza carries on her family’s legacy by bringing her abstract style to the delicate pieces.

Of course, you can’t visit Italy without trying the wine. Included in the lineup is Bottega Cantina Bisson. Scolded for underage drinking at the ripe age of six, Pierluigi Lugano has led a resurgence of native Ligurian wine.

You can even taste biscuits loved by former President Bill Clinton -- after visiting Bottega Krumiri Rossi, Clinton called them "wonderful" in a letter from 1998.

Committed to using its fame for good, Bottega Veneta will share its platforms with a new host of Italian shops each year.

Visit the fashion brand’s website over the holiday season to discover the great bottegas of Italy. Look through the gallery above to learn more about Bottega for Bottegas.

DISCLAIMER: We discourage irresponsible and/or underage drinking. Drink responsibly and legally.