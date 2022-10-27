Bottega Veneta Is Offering Lifetime Warranty on Its Handbags

Bottega Veneta, which is nominated for The Fashion Award's Designer of the Year under the direction of Matthieu Blazy, has announced a new warranty program for its handbags.

Dubbed "Certificate of Craft," the latest initiative from the fashion house offers a lifetime warranty to those that own a BV handbag. With this launch, the brand's purses arrive with a complimentary care service with unlimited refresh and repair on each design.

The label's CEO Leo Rongone shared in a press release, "Bottega Veneta is extraordinary craft with exquisite design and creativity. The Certificate of Craft is born out of a desire to offer our clients a superior service of long-term preservation of their products." He continued, "We focus on responsible growth. Our intention is to maintain products in use for longer, reducing the need for replacement... Our vision remains consistent with one of our founders. They wanted Bottega Veneta to represent the most elevated and refined form of luxury. We count days, not hours, to make our products. They are designed to last forever."

From November onwards, Bottega Veneta customers will be given a physical card with a unique serial number for each product that can be repaired for an unlimited period of time. The service will kick off with the brand's classic handbag styles, followed by its newer designs.