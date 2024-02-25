Bottega Veneta FW24 Sashays to the South of Italy

Bottega Veneta's Fall/Winter 2024 collection is dedicated to rebirth. Matthieu Blazy shares in the show notes, "We all watch the same news. It is hard to be celebratory at this point. Still, the idea of rebirth is beautiful, too." Set to the backdrop of a barren desert, the collection breathes life into negative space and changing seasons.

For the Milan Fashion Week showcase, the Italian label looks to ancient crafts such as ceramics and glasswork; interpreting these details as "artificers of the future."

Where: Inspired by travels to Southern Italy, Matthieu Blazy immersed show guests into a nighttime desert filled with glass cacti and Calabria. In collaboration with Cassina, the seats and floors were designed with a Japanese technique of scorched wood finishing. 350 of the special edition Le Corbusier's LC14 Cabanon stools will also be included in the brand's Milan Design Week and available for purchase during Salone del Mobile.

Who: The showcase was once again attended by DJ producer Peggy Gou and Julianne Moore and joined by Shygirl, Raf Simmons and recent campaign star, A$AP Rocky.

See: This season, the garments spoke for themselves, swaying and sashaying at the hip; creating fluid movements that came to life on the models' bodies. Motifs include snake skin and flames while floral prints adorn skirts and shirting. A standout graphic from the collection was a dress and top with stamps and diary entries mimicking that of a traveller's journal.

Hear: A natural soundscape drowned the large warehouse blending wind and eerie nighttime echos. As for the looks that everyone was talking about, long dresses were adorned with blooming leather tassels that bounced down the runway arriving in red and black.

Touch: Key fabric features were "heated, folded and transformed" into practical attire fit for the everyday explorer. From supple leather to jersey suiting, Blazy's pieces once again feel effortlessly wearable and elevated.

Taste: Playing on the theme of a nighttime desert, key colors of the collection include burnt orange, fiery burgundy and pale blue. For FW24 dressing, get inspired by the brand's use of oversized outerwear paired with sleek mules.