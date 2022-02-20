Bottega Veneta Adds Shearling to Its Puddle Slingback Sandal

Matthieu Blazy has given Bottega Veneta's Puddle Slingback Sandal a new winter-ready look. Providing extra warmth and comfort, the silhouette now comes with a shearling-equipped lining.

Available in "Sea Salt" and "Black" colorways, the sandal boasts a rubber slingback with a cut-out, resulting in a strap that secures the pair to the foot. Sporting a minimal design, the style does not physically feature any branding on the exterior. The inside is covered with shearling, guaranteed to keep your feet warm all winter long. You can either make these your indoor slipper or rock them outside with your go-to loungewear fit.

Priced at $850 USD, the Puddle Slingback Sandal is now available on Bottega Veneta's website.