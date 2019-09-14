Bottas "far away" from level he wants to be at

The five-time grand prix winner has been retained by Mercedes for another season and 2020 will mark his fourth year with the title-winning team.

Bottas has yet to put together a full championship challenge but led the points earlier this year and is on course for his career-best finish as he is a comfortable second in the standings, 62 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Asked by Motorsport.com how close he is to the level he wants to be, Bottas said: “I’m not yet there! I keep getting better the old I get.

“I still have many years left, and I keep learning all the time, keep getting better and feeling more and more comfortable in the car every year.

“I’m still far away from what I believe I can be and my goal is to be much, much better than what I am currently. We’ll keep working for that.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini