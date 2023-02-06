BOTS, Inc. is Offering Game-Changing ChatGPT and OpenAI-Powered Services for B2B Customers

BOTS, Inc.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico , Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BOTS, Inc. (OTC PINK: BTZI) ("The Company"), a leading provider of advanced technology solutions announced today new B2B services based on OpenAI and ChatGPT platform. ChatGPT is an AI model trained on a large fraction of text from the internet. It uses a deep learning technique called Transformer, which allows it to generate natural language text similar to human writing. ChatGPT can help translate language, answer questions, summarize text, write creatively, and more. ChatGPT Plus is currently available to customers in the United States — but plans to expand access and support to additional countries and regions are in place. Reuters recently reported ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer application of all time. It reached 100 million monthly active users in January 2023. About 13 million unique visitors used ChatGPT daily in January, up more than double from the prior month. TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million users. Instagram took 2.5 years.

The BOTS, Inc. team will help with ChatGPT integration into the customers' website and e-commerce. With this integration, organizations can create content-rich, human-like conversational consumer experiences without engaging live agents, thus avoiding high costs. ChatGPT can help businesses by automating repetitive tasks and providing more engaging interactions with users, such as compiling research and translating texts from one language to another.

BTZI can custom-build organization-specific data to create unique conversational AI models. The integration with OpenAI's generative modeling not only ensures that the resulting output responses to consumer self-service inquiries are in real time and highly accurate, but that they are also semantically constructed in a human-like manner, optimized for easier consumer understanding. Combining ChatGPT technology, with its innovative approach to AI-driven natural language conversations, BTZI is entering a new era of helping B2B customers to create exceptional experiences and increase their business.

Story continues

Recently, Online media company BuzzFeed announced plans to use artificial intelligence powered by ChatGPT, to help it generate content. In a memo distributed to BuzzFeed staff and obtained by CBS MoneyWatch, CEO Jonah Peretti said AI will play an increasingly large role in the company's operations. Specifically, it plans to use the technology to move beyond curation to help create personality quizzes that ask users questions and generate text write-ups based on their responses. BuzzFeed shares surged more than 150% in afternoon trading.

Some of the B2B services that will be available are: assistance with content writing – although content produced by AI will normally require editing and should always be carefully fact-checked and proofed, the speed at which the program works makes it a super-fast way to create draft content for marketing campaigns or even a baseline of information for a longer-form piece of writing.

Ad copy creation – ChatGPT is an easy way to produce text to accompany social media posts, paid ads, and email campaigns.

Keyword suggestions – AI can search online in a nanosecond to find relevant answers to any input phrase and is a useful way to collate keywords based on your search term.

Email content – marketers can find it difficult to reword promotions or newsletters in a new way, particularly if they are managing multiple campaigns or sending regular communications. The software can produce draft text for an email in seconds.

Translation – although a professional translation is advisable for a globalization strategy, the chatbot can rewrite anything in an alternative language, which is ideal for businesses trading with overseas customers or where they need to establish a dialogue with a buyer. Many other services will be added soon.

As reported recently by Brandessence Market Research, the Global Conversational AI Market was worth USD 8.24 Billion in 2022. It is anticipated for the industry to amass a valuation of USD 32.51 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.6% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

Conversational AI is termed as a type of advanced AI based technology equipped with the ability to interact with users by understanding, processing, and responding to their language. It is basically created by an amalgamation of the natural language processing and machine learning technologies. Computer applications are being integrated with conversational AI techniques which in turn enables them to respond to user-based voice and text commands in a more natural way.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specializing in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM-related US patents, and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. BOTS, Inc. is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular Chat-GPT.

BTZI subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions, also provide crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. Tekx conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX also is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to the institutional bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

Please shop at our www.NFTprintee.com

Track BTZI news on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

BOTS, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and TheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.

Contact: BOTS, INC.

info@bots.bz



