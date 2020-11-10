BOTS INC. ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH CYBER SECURITY GROUP, LTD.

San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industries announced they are partnering with Cyber Security Group to introduce a new Web Application Firewall (WAF) ( https://bots.cybsecgroup.com/ )

This real-time solution provides complete protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats.

WAF from Bots/CSG is a comprehensive, layered protection stack that proactively prevents bot-based volumetric attacks, as well as threats that target the application layer, such as SQL, XSS, CSRF, session hijacking, data exfiltration and zero-day vulnerabilities.

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of Bots Inc. stated: "Even though DDoS attacks are still the most known threat, application-level threats have become just as destructive, as they are the hardest to detect and almost impossible to prevent before they damage your mission-critical applications."

Web Application Firewall (WAF) from BOTS/CSG provides web protection against attack types such as SQL Injection, Intersite Scripting (XSS), Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF), zero-day threats, Remote file inclusion (RFI).

Resistance to Cyber threats is becoming an urgent working area not only for government agencies or large corporations, but also for medium and small businesses. According to a survey of 1,200 security professionals conducted by Cyberthreat Defense Report in 2019, 78% of organizations were victims of at least one successful cyberattack in 2018, while 65.2% expect a second strike in 2019.

The situation is worsened by the fact that more than four out of five organizations (84.2%) lack the qualified personnel in the field of IT security, existing security teams are struggling to cope with security data.

Vepkhviia Chkadua, President of Cyber Security Group LLC: "We are thrilled to partner with Bots Inc. Our company is a holder of the international ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate and work in accordance with the ISO/IEC Directives. This will allow our combined company to provide one of the industry's best automatic security systems that will resist the most sophisticated attacks, without a customer-led workforce."

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) – is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our subscribers and the public about our Company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the U.S. social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company’s filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s website and filings.

Contact:

Paul Rosenberg, CEO

paul@bots.bz



