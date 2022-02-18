Both victims of double homicide were 14, students at Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

Police have identified two teenagers found dead in a double homicide early Friday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Samuel Guess and Antonio Johnson, both age 14, were fatally shot. They were students with Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, the district confirmed Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched on a shooting call at an apartment in the 2200 block of Birch Drive, Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in a news release early Friday.

When officers arrived, they found Guess and Johnson inside with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide took place across the street from Argentine Middle School. There was no school Friday as Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools already had a scheduled day off for students.

The district’s crisis incident team will be at the schools Tuesday when students return to classes, district spokeswoman Sharita Hutton said.

The homicides are the city’s seventh and eighth of this year, according to data compiled by The Star. Three youths have died in homicides in Kansas City, Kansas, this year. On Jan. 29, 15-year-old José Garcia Muñoz was found fatally shot in a home in the 200 block of South 14th Street.

Police ask anyone with information on the double homicide to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.