'We both sold our homes – but only one of us used a high-street estate agent'

For and against the traditional estate agent: Jennifer Pelzig (L) and Henrietta Martindale (R)

When it comes to selling your home, who should you turn to? The well-known, high-street estate agents or one of the up-and-coming underdogs? Two former London residents share their experiences.

‘We knew we wanted to go the traditional route’

Henrietta Martindale, 41

Henrietta sold her house in north-west London using a traditional estate agent - Clara Molden

I’d been discussing with my husband the idea of selling our house in London to move to the countryside for a couple of years. Initially, we thought we’d do it when our eldest daughter was due to start secondary school, but it turns out we’re doing it earlier. I’m a calligrapher and designer and run my business, The Styled Writing Company, from home. Because I’ve outgrown the space I have here, it makes sense to move out of the city so that I can have a bigger studio and workshop in the garden.

Having found a country house we loved, we knew we wanted to go down the traditional route to sell our current home – and it was extremely effective. Where we live in Kensal Rise, west London, Winkworth have a really strong presence on the high street and are very linked into the community through sponsoring local events and school fairs.

From the moment we approached them, to agreeing the value, marketing the property and through the sale going to sealed bids – for above the asking price – they masterminded the process professionally and were completely transparent. Having been through the process of buying and selling before, I know that’s not always the case with every high street agent, but this team knows their market so well, we trusted they’d do a great job – which they did.

'Having found a country house we loved, we knew we wanted to go down the traditional route to sell our current home' - Clara Molden

The process of selling a house involves dealing with people’s lives, their emotions and a lot of money. We felt that we needed a steady head to steer the ship through what can be very choppy waters. To me, a house is so much more than bricks and mortar; it’s not just a straightforward sales transaction.

Our agent understood that we wanted to hand over the baton to a family who would love living here just as much as we have. We’re sad to leave but happy to know the house will continue to be loved and enjoyed by the next family.”

‘We wanted to sell to like-minded people – so we tried something new’

Jennifer Pelzig, 35

Jennifer, pictured with her two sons Seymour, three, and Francis, two months, sold her house through Inigo and moved to Buckinghamshire - Clara Molden

As an interior designer [Jennifer runs Parsnip Interior Design], my husband, Jack, and I are both design-minded and had mooned over The Modern House for years. But, as beautiful as the houses they feature are, they didn’t fit our style, which is more focussed on historic houses.

When Inigo launched, we were immediately interested and began to follow their feed on Instagram. When it came to selling our Grade II-listed two-bedroom Georgian townhouse in east London, we did our research. The initial instinct was to go down a more traditional, local estate agent route because I made the assumption that, while the photographs on Inigo are beautiful, I wanted a sales agent who had a deep knowledge of the area rather than parachuting someone in from another part of town. As soon as we spoke to the team from Inigo, however, we found they’d done lots of research into where we lived and understood the local lifestyle.

The process of selling was smooth. We did the viewings ourselves – about 15 during a week – which at first, felt terrifying and was pretty exhausting, but actually we ended up meeting some lovely people. The great thing is that Inigo vetted the buyers so there were no window-shoppers. By the end of the week, we had four offers on the table of varying amounts, some under and some just over the asking price. Inigo took over negotiating the final price and ensured the sale went through.

Interior designer Jennifer Pelzig and her children Seymour, 3, and Francis, 2 months, photographed at their home near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire - Clara Molden

In London, there are so many different styles of houses to choose from. We wanted to find an agent who would sell the vision of our house. So many value property on a sq ft basis and then use comparable sales in the area to establish a value. But that approach doesn’t take into account the value of well-designed spaces which have been put together with care and thought. Obviously, there are buyers who just want to focus on the size or location of the house and are less interested in details, but when you sell through Inigo or The Modern House, you know you’re presenting your house to a like-minded club of buyers.

Plus, the team we dealt with were all so knowledgeable about old houses and had an infectious enthusiasm about the whole selling process that made it easy.

