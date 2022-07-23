'We both sold our homes – but only one of us used a high-street estate agent'

Arabella Youens
·5 min read
For and against the traditional estate agent: Jennifer Pelzig (L) and Henrietta Martindale (R)
For and against the traditional estate agent: Jennifer Pelzig (L) and Henrietta Martindale (R)

When it comes to selling your home, who should you turn to? The well-known, high-street estate agents or one of the up-and-coming underdogs? Two former London residents share their experiences.

‘We knew we wanted to go the traditional route’

Henrietta Martindale, 41

Henrietta sold her house in north-west London using a traditional estate agent - Clara Molden
Henrietta sold her house in north-west London using a traditional estate agent - Clara Molden

I’d been discussing with my husband the idea of selling our house in London to move to the countryside for a couple of years. Initially, we thought we’d do it when our eldest daughter was due to start secondary school, but it turns out we’re doing it earlier. I’m a calligrapher and designer and run my business, The Styled Writing Company, from home. Because I’ve outgrown the space I have here, it makes sense to move out of the city so that I can have a bigger studio and workshop in the garden.

Having found a country house we loved, we knew we wanted to go down the traditional route to sell our current home – and it was extremely effective. Where we live in Kensal Rise, west London, Winkworth have a really strong presence on the high street and are very linked into the community through sponsoring local events and school fairs.

From the moment we approached them, to agreeing the value, marketing the property and through the sale going to sealed bids – for above the asking price – they masterminded the process professionally and were completely transparent. Having been through the process of buying and selling before, I know that’s not always the case with every high street agent, but this team knows their market so well, we trusted they’d do a great job – which they did.

'Having found a country house we loved, we knew we wanted to go down the traditional route to sell our current home' - Clara Molden
'Having found a country house we loved, we knew we wanted to go down the traditional route to sell our current home' - Clara Molden

The process of selling a house involves dealing with people’s lives, their emotions and a lot of money. We felt that we needed a steady head to steer the ship through what can be very choppy waters. To me, a house is so much more than bricks and mortar; it’s not just a straightforward sales transaction.

Our agent understood that we wanted to hand over the baton to a family who would love living here just as much as we have. We’re sad to leave but happy to know the house will continue to be loved and enjoyed by the next family.”

‘We wanted to sell to like-minded people – so we tried something new’

Jennifer Pelzig, 35

Jennifer, pictured with her two sons Seymour, three, and Francis, two months, sold her house through Inigo and moved to Buckinghamshire - Clara Molden
Jennifer, pictured with her two sons Seymour, three, and Francis, two months, sold her house through Inigo and moved to Buckinghamshire - Clara Molden

As an interior designer [Jennifer runs Parsnip Interior Design], my husband, Jack, and I are both design-minded and had mooned over The Modern House for years. But, as beautiful as the houses they feature are, they didn’t fit our style, which is more focussed on historic houses.

When Inigo launched, we were immediately interested and began to follow their feed on Instagram. When it came to selling our Grade II-listed two-bedroom Georgian townhouse in east London, we did our research. The initial instinct was to go down a more traditional, local estate agent route because I made the assumption that, while the photographs on Inigo are beautiful, I wanted a sales agent who had a deep knowledge of the area rather than parachuting someone in from another part of town. As soon as we spoke to the team from Inigo, however, we found they’d done lots of research into where we lived and understood the local lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Inigo (@inigo.house)

The process of selling was smooth. We did the viewings ourselves – about 15 during a week – which at first, felt terrifying and was pretty exhausting, but actually we ended up meeting some lovely people. The great thing is that Inigo vetted the buyers so there were no window-shoppers. By the end of the week, we had four offers on the table of varying amounts, some under and some just over the asking price. Inigo took over negotiating the final price and ensured the sale went through.

Interior designer Jennifer Pelzig and her children Seymour, 3, and Francis, 2 months, photographed at their home near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire - Clara Molden
Interior designer Jennifer Pelzig and her children Seymour, 3, and Francis, 2 months, photographed at their home near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire - Clara Molden

In London, there are so many different styles of houses to choose from. We wanted to find an agent who would sell the vision of our house. So many value property on a sq ft basis and then use comparable sales in the area to establish a value. But that approach doesn’t take into account the value of well-designed spaces which have been put together with care and thought. Obviously, there are buyers who just want to focus on the size or location of the house and are less interested in details, but when you sell through Inigo or The Modern House, you know you’re presenting your house to a like-minded club of buyers.

Plus, the team we dealt with were all so knowledgeable about old houses and had an infectious enthusiasm about the whole selling process that made it easy.

Read more: The death of the estate agent as we know it

Would you opt for the non-traditional estate agent? Share you thoughts in the comments below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.

  • Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Monday by running the fastest time in 200-metre qualifying at world track and field championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles, last year's Olympic bronze medallist, was part of a cavalcade of the world's best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-years-old Erriyon Knighton —