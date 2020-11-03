Republicans: Trump Will Be Our Leader, Even if He Loses

Although President Donald Trump could lose his bid for re-election on Tuesday night, top officials in both parties are bracing for a world in which he and the brand of politics he unleashed remain a predominant force for the foreseeable future.

Trumpism as a movement has redefined the political landscape in ways that few operatives believe is reversible. The president and his team have plans to try and make it as difficult as possible for former Vice President Joe Biden to undo their accomplishments, should Biden emerge victorious on Tuesday. And, perhaps most notably, Trump has privately signaled that he has no desire to leave the stage quietly in defeat.

The president has talked with aides about potentially continuing rallies after the election, a source familiar with the planning said. He has recently joked with others about running again in 2024 in the event he is a one-termer, and also to see media, Democrats, and “RINO” heads explode, according to two people who’ve heard him say so. Even absent another presidential run, his top congressional and political allies and family members seem poised to inherit the movement that he has birthed.

Collectively, those factors point to the most stubborn of potential outcomes on Tuesday: a political universe that has just gone through a massive tectonic shift, but with the same protagonist at its center.

“If Trumpism is just nasty tweets, then fine. That won’t endure,” said Joe Grogan, formerly a top domestic policy adviser to Trump. “But directionally, he’s reshaped the Republican Party. And the country.”

Trump’s Inner Circle Braces for Disaster

No institution seems more likely to reflect the impact of Trump—even in the wake of a possible defeat—than the Republican Party itself.

For all of his platitudes about Ronald Reagan, Trump succeeded in vanquishing much of what remained of the Gipper’s GOP. A party once organized around the principles of limited government, public morality, and foreign military intervention has been wholly subsumed by a president who rails against free trade, criticizes efforts to reform U.S. entitlement programs, vows to withdraw U.S. troops from both hostile and allied nations, and shells out six-figure hush-money payments to his mistresses.

“The populist wave that allowed Donald Trump to overrun the Republican Party and powered him to the presidency isn’t showing any signs of ebbing—with or without him in the White House,” said Republican strategist Colin Reed. “After beginning to percolate in the early years of the Obama era, the movement found its vessel to relevance when Trump burst on the scene in 2015. The days of a GOP that stands for free trade, open borders, and internationalism are less likely to return than a party that splits into multiple factions.”

The full scale of the shift was evident in Georgia this year, where two Republicans vying for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, competed to prove who was the more committed Trump backer. They did so by lavishing praise on Trump, of course, but they also made the president’s antagonists their own. They each alleged that their opponent was secretly allied with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)—the sole GOP vote to convict the president during impeachment—around whom nearly every Republican in the country had rallied just eight years earlier when he ran for president.

The same shift was evident in other bastions of Obama era GOP political power. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, once one of the most powerful political and advocacy outfits on the political right, has found itself a lobby without a political home. After breaking with Trump on key issues such as trade and immigration, the chamber did the previously unthinkable this year: It endorsed a slate of Democrats. The group’s political chief quit shortly thereafter. “I can no longer be part of this institution as it moves left,” he said.

Trump fans have viewed this all as a case of the party’s id finally being allowed to show.

“Trump’s rise in the Republican Party was always just a reflection of the views of Republican voters,” said Andrew Surabian, a GOP strategist and a former official in the Trump White House. “That’s why he won the GOP nomination in such a commanding fashion in the first place.”

