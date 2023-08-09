Botched star Terry Dubrow says wife Heather saved his life after 'terrifying' mini-stroke

Heather Durbow may not have a medical license, but she still managed to save a life.

In a new interview with E!, Botched plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow revealed that he recently suffered a mini-stroke while having dinner with his wife and their teenage son.

During their Aug. 3 meal, the Real Housewives of Orange County star noticed Terry slurring his speech and instructed her son to call 911. When the paramedics arrived and reported his vitals as normal, she insisted on further testing and a hospital visit.

Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, 2019

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow

After conducting tests, doctors later confirmed that Dubrow had suffered a Transient Ischemic Attack (or TIA), a brief blockage of blood flow to the brain that can cause stroke-like symptoms. In the process, they also noticed a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a hole between the left and right atria (upper chambers) of his heart, which was likely the culprit. They were able to treat him on the spot.

Reflecting on his health scare in the interview, Dubrow said he learned "many things from this terrifying experience."

"One: If you or anyone around you shows possible signs of a stroke, time is critical," Dubrow said. "You have five hours to get to a hospital to save your life. Two: If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots. Three: PFO is more common (20-30%) than people realize and TIAs and strokes can occur in anyone at any age."

Giving credit to Heather's persistence, he continued, "Listen to your partner. If they are concerned about something don't argue, don't ignore and get it checked out right away. What they see may be very different than what you perceive," the plastic surgeon continued. "Be grateful for those who love you. I love my wife, thank God for Heather and her persistence and insistence. She truly saved my life."

​​Hailey Bieber was hospitalized last year after suffering a similar medical condition.

Story continues

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: