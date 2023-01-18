Botched ski hill robbery leads to drugs, weapons charges

A Lundbreck, Alta man is facing weapons and drug charges in connection with an attempted burglary at the Pass Powderkeg ski hill, according to Crowsnest Pass RCMP.

Police were called to the hill at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. A responding Mountie then caught the 32-year-old suspect as he was allegedly trying to break into a locked shop, Sgt. Rendell Guinchard told Crowsnest Pass council on Jan. 10.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s truck turned up a loaded .22 calibre rifle and a separate magazine.

Police also found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a slew of drug paraphernalia, including a scale, according to Cpl. Gina Slanely, media relations officer for Alberta RCMP’s K Division.

The suspect was criminally charged on Jan. 11 with possession of break-in instruments, careless use of a firearm, possessing a weapon contrary to a court order, and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with failure to comply with a release order and an alleged breach of a probation order.

The suspect was in police custody as of Jan. 11, pending his court appearance the next day.

Laurie Tritschler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze