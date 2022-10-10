Botanical Packaging Market to Exhibit Phenomenal Growth Over the Assessment Period Owing to Rising Environmental Concerns Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, Europe is anticipated to account for a maximum share in the global botanical packaging market owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations on the usage of plastic packaging. Increasing production capacities of botanical packaging in emerging countries such as China and India is a major factor facilitating the growth in Asia Pacific.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Over the recent years, the growth of organic packaging such as the botanical packaging market is expected to showcase opulent growth over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The botanical packaging market is gaining traction owing to its importance in reducing carbon footprint as compared to plastic packaging.

Surging environmental concerns among manufacturers owing to the recyclability of the material is on the rise attributed to the widespread adoption of botanical packaging. In addition to that, the need for reducing the utilization of plastic packaging is expected to bolster the botanical packaging market.

The growth in the botanical packaging market is expected to propel due to the easy availability of raw materials, such as corn starch, sugarcane, and other agricultural waste, across the globe, which is expected to increase the application of botanical packaging. Moreover, surging applications in several end-use industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, and other industries will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Strict government regulations concerning the use of plastic will also boost its adoption across diverse industries.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8895

Key Takeaways

Surging demand for eco-friendly packaging among consumers in order to reduce carbon footprints is anticipated to bolster sales of botanical packaging. With increasing concerns associated with high waste generation, the demand for botanical packaging is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing demand for longer shelf life in personal care products such as perfumes, essential oils, and others is increasing. This is expected to provide impetus to the botanical packaging market demand.

Therefore, manufacturers are developing environment-friendly products to lure their customers, thereby fueling the demand for botanical packaging across the globe. Furthermore, stringent government regulations related to plant-based products are fueling the adoption of botanical packaging.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the botanical packaging market are focusing on developing innovative sustainable solutions in order to combat environmental concerns and strengthen their global footprints.

More Insights into the Botanical Packaging Market

According to Future Market Insights, Europe is expected to account for the maximum share of the global botanical packaging market attributed to the implementation of stringent government regulations on the usage of plastic packaging.

Furthermore, increasing awareness concerning the harmful effects of the utilization of plastic and the importance of sustainable and biodegradable products is predicted to augment sales of botanical packaging in the region.

Therefore, to capitalize on this existing trend, botanical packaging manufacturers are shifting towards biodegradable products, improving the growth in the Europe market over the coming years. In addition to that, surging environmental concerns such as pollution, high generation of waste from industries, and non-biodegradability of plastic products will favor the growth in the market.

Surging production capacities of botanical packaging in emerging countries such as China and India are major factors facilitating growth in Asia Pacific regions. In addition to that, concerns associated with environmental sustainability among several consumers and manufacturers are forcing the adoption of botanical packaging in India, China, and Japan. Simultaneously, rapid urbanization and demand for single-serving and on-the-go style food and beverage products will boost the sales of botanical packaging in the region.

Botanical Packaging

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/botanical-packaging-market

Key Segments Profiled in the Botanical Packaging Market

Packaging Type:

Bags

Boxes

Pouches & Sachets

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Tins

Others

End Use:

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-8895

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

3.4.4. End Users/ Customers

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Latest Related Reports of Packaging Domain

FMCG Packaging Market : The global FMCG packaging market is expected to reach US$ 418.8 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032.

Beverage Packaging Market : The global beverage packaging market is estimated at USD 104.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 128.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Flexible Packaging Paper Market : The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

Biodegradable Packaging Market : According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global biodegradable packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 448.2 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2032.

Protective Packaging Market : The protective packaging Market demand remains positive with the market forecast to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 - 2031. Driven by increasing emphasis on optimizing supply-chain management, the protective packaging market size is expected to reach US$ 26.55 Bn in 2021

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

SOURCE: Future Market Insights Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719596/Botanical-Packaging-Market-to-Exhibit-Phenomenal-Growth-Over-the-Assessment-Period-Owing-to-Rising-Environmental-Concerns-Globally-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



