Baltimore Orioles (23-33, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-34, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Alex Cobb (1-5, 4.77 ERA) Boston: Martin Perez (3-4, 3.88 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston's Verdugo puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Orioles.

The Red Sox are 14-25 against the rest of their division. The Boston offence has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .328.

The Orioles are 12-24 against AL East Division teams. The Baltimore offence has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .286.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and is slugging .512.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 12 home runs and is batting .251.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (finger), Evan Phillips: (right elbow), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: ( tumour ), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (hand), Chris Davis: (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press