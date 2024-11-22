Boston's Raphy Gil, Cleveland's Abrahan Tejada suspended 56 games each following positive drug tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston's Raphy Gil and Cleveland's Abrahan Tejada, a pair of 19-year-old right-handers in the Dominican Summer League, were suspended for 56 games each by Major League Baseball on Thursday following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance stanozolol.

The penalties were issued under MLB's drug program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada.

Gil was signed by Boston in June and had a 0.90 ERA in eight appearances this season.

Tejada signed with Cleveland in 2022 for a $45,000 bonus and was 2-0 with a 5.28 ERA in 12 relief appearances this year. He missed the 2023 season because of surgery on the UCL in his right elbow.

Seventeen players have been suspended this year for positive drug tests, including nine under the new program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada and six under the minor league program.

Two players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program.

Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect, missed the first 80 games following a positive test for boldenone.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martínez was suspended for 80 games on June 23 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug clomiphene, an announcement made two days after his major league debut.

