Boston's Price set to make season debut Monday at White Sox

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Price knew better than lobby for a chance to go out for a third inning after struggling through the first two in the Boston ace's first minor league rehab start. "I've got to do as I'm told," Price said. "If I don't like it, pitch better." Though saying he felt no soreness in his strained left pitching elbow that has sidelined him since late February, Price didn't appear entirely right during a brief stint with Triple-A Pawtucket at Buffalo on Friday night, May 19. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

BOSTON (AP) -- Red Sox pitcher David Price is set to make his season debut for Boston on Monday at the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old left-hander, starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contact, has been recovering from a strained pitching elbow.

''Excited, just to be back here,'' he said Thursday. ''There's not a better feeling. You can't replicate it anywhere else.

Price allowed nine runs - six earned - and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings during a pair of injury rehabilitation starts at Triple-A Pawtucket. He struck out eight and walked two.

''A lot of pitches, in a short amount of time. I think that is more of a test to being healthy as opposed to going out there and throwing five or six (innings) in 90 pitches,'' he said. ''To do what I did in both of my rehab outings, I don't think you can do that if you're not healthy.''

Boston began the night with a 24-21 record.

''He's eager to get back to us and physically he feels great,'' Red Sox manager John Farrell said. ''His return to us will give us a definite boost but that's not to de-emphasize he needs to go out and perform.''

Farrell hopes Price's return has a trickle-down impact.

''It's not based solely on the name on the back of his jersey,'' Farrell said. ''Hopefully it allows us to even out some of the performances within the rotation.''