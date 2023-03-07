Red Sox infielder Justin Turner hit in face by pitch

·1 min read

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit in the face by a pitch during Monday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

Turner's wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans."

“He's receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion," the Red Sox said in a statement. "He will undergo further testing, and we'll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Red Sox infielder Justin Turner being monitored for concussion after he was hit in face by pitch

    Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner, hit in the face by a pitch, was taken to the hospital and evaluated for a concussion.

  • Justin Turner receives 16 stitches after getting hit in face with pitch

    Former Dodgers star Justin Turner was hit in the face by a pitch Monday while playing in a spring training game for his new team, the Boston Red Sox.

  • March Madness: Breaking down the race for the No. 1 seeds

    Houston and Kansas will almost assuredly appear on the top line on Selection Sunday. After that, it likely depends on how this conference tournament week plays out.

  • Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly out long term with broken finger

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O’Reilly will be out of action for quite some time because of a broken finger. O'Reilly is going on long-term injured reserve, coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday. That means the 32-year-old must miss the next 10 games. He won’t be eligible to return until Toronto’s game March 29 against Florida at the earliest. The playoffs are set to begin April 17. The Maple Leafs acquired O’Reilly in a trade with St. Louis last month. He has since put up five p

  • Barrie, Saros lead Predators past Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino and Colton Sissons each had goals, Juuse Saros made 27 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night. The Predators won their second game in a row and fifth in six games in their quest for a Western Conference wild-card spot. Seth Jones scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who lost their fourth straight. Barrie, playing his second game for Nashville since he was traded from Edmonton on Tuesday, made it 2-1 at

  • MLB says Clevinger won't face discipline in investigation

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball said Sunday it will not discipline Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger after completing its investigation of domestic abuse allegations. In a statement, the commissioner’s office said its investigation included interviews of more than 15 people, including Clevinger and a woman who said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child, as well as thousands of electronic communications and other documents. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to e

  • Leafs centre Ryan O'Reilly headed to long-term injured reserve with broken finger

    NEWARK, N.J. — Maple Leafs centre Ryan O'Reilly will be out of action for a while. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters following Monday's practice the centre — acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster trade last month — suffered a broken finger in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and will be placed on long-term injured reserve. A player headed to LTIR must miss at least 10 games and 24 days, meaning O'Reilly won't be available until at least the beginning of Apr

  • FBI investigating 'suspicious' death of Carnival cruise passenger

    The FBI's Columbia, South Carolina field office is investigating the "suspicious" death of a Carnival Cruise Line passenger.

  • MLB shift limits raising batter spirits and averages so far

    When Yankees switch-hitter Aaron Hicks batted from the left side last season, he was almost always greeted by an infield shift — a wall of defenders camped in shallow right field. “He probably hasn't seen that hit in about eight years,” manager Aaron Boone said. Hicks and the rest of baseball's most frequently shifted batters are getting used to a new reality — or rather, adjusting back to an old one — after Major League Baseball passed rules limiting infield shifts ahead of this season.

  • The top Democrat and Republican on the House Intel committee say the FBI hasn't been forthcoming about what's exactly in the classified docs seized from Biden, Pence, and Trump

    GOP Rep. Mike Turner told NBC News: "Administration after administration is apparently sloppy and messy in their use of classified documents."

  • Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Havana after cabin fills with smoke

    A Southwest Airlines plane bound for Fort Lauderdale from Havana was forced to return to Cuba's Jose Marti Airport Sunday after an engine reportedly caught fire following a bird strike, according to passenger cell phone video and media reports. NBC 6 News in Florida reported a Southwest Airlines spokesperson had confirmed the incident. "Southwest flight #3923 departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday morning reportedly experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft's nose shortly after takeoff," the spokesperson told the television news channel.

  • Wisconsin fires Tony Granato as men's hockey coach

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has fired Tony Granato as men’s hockey coach after a second straight losing season. Granato posted a 105-129-16 overall mark and 65-87-2 Big Ten record during his seven seasons. Wisconsin ended a 13-23 season Saturday, losing to Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals. “Coach Granato is a great Badger and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said Monday in a statement. “I have gr

  • Red Sox DH Justin Turner taken to hospital, receives 16 stitches after HBP to face

    The veteran hitter was bleeding from his mouth on the ground as Red Sox trainers looked at him.

  • Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chair, to pay $3.1 million in Justice Department settlement

    The settlement, revealed in court papers in Florida, is Manafort's consequences for hiding assets in some 20 foreign bank accounts from the IRS.

  • Gary Rossington, Last Original Member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dies at 71

    Mike Segar/ReutersGary Rossington, the guitarist who became the last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died on Sunday. He was 71.“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.”A cause of death was not immediately given, though Rossingt

  • Billy Gibbons Remembers Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gary Rossington: ‘He Was the Last of the Breed’

    The ZZ Top frontman was slated to join the Skynyrd guitarist on the road this summer

  • Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; company says no toxins aboard

    Another train operated by the Norfolk Southern railroad company derailed in Ohio on Saturday, prompting local officials to order residents living near the site of the accident to shelter in place. Norfolk Southern said the train that derailed near Springfield, Ohio was not carrying any hazardous materials and that no one was hurt. The accident occurred a month after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about 180 miles (290 km)northeast of Springfield.

  • Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12. The team announced Sunday that it will have slugger Jose Bautista take his place on the Level of Excellence in a pre-game ceremony. “José Bautista captured hearts and ignited a fan base as part of the team that brought Toronto back to the post-season for the first time in 22 years," said Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro. "His on-field achievements propelled the team to greatness, and he undoubtedly belongs

  • Blue Jays use big second, seventh innings to crush Phillies 16-4

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the second inning and another seven in the seventh en route to a 16-4 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Otto Lopez and Orelvis Martinez drove in three runs apiece to lead the way for Toronto, which has won three in a row. Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies on the board first with a two-run home run at the top of the first inning. After Matt Chapman drove Bo Bichette home later in the first, six differe

  • Reliever Brad Hand guaranteed $2M in deal with Rockies

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Brad Hand is guaranteed $2 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and the three-time All-Star would make $11.5 million over two years if he starts this season in the major leagues and pitches at least 60 games annually. The left-hander, who turns 33 on March 20, has a $1.5 million salary this year as part of a deal announced Saturday. The contract includes a $7 million team option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout. The option would become a mut