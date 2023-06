Boston's Houck hit on face by liner off bat of Yankees' Higashioka

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck left Friday's matchup with the Yankees after being struck on the face with a line drive.

With Boston leading 10-1 in the fifth inning, New York’s Kyle Higashioka led off and fell behind 1-2 in the count, before lining Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle and hitting Houck.

Houck immediately went to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes while he was attended to by athletic trainers. His face was bleeding, but he was able to get to his feet and walk off the field on his own power.

He covered his nose with a towel and raised his left fist to the crowd as he walked down the steps into the dugout. Houck was replaced by Joe Jacques.

Houck allowed one run and four hits, with two strikeouts and a walk.

Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press