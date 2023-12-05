Boston Woman Killed in Shark Attack While Paddle Boarding Near Bahamas Resort

The victim, said to be in her mid-40s, was paddle boarding with a relative at the time of the incident

A woman from Boston was killed during a shark attack while vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The unidentified victim is said to be a woman in her mid-40s who was paddle boarding with a male relative at Sandals Royal Bahamian resort when the fatal incident occurred. According to Boston’s WCVB 5, witnesses told local news outlets that the woman had gotten married on Sunday.

PEOPLE reached out to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

"Shortly after 11:15 am, police were notified that a female visitor from Boston, Massachusetts, USA, was subsequently attacked by a shark," Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement, per WCVB 5. "According to initial reports, the female — along with a male relative — were paddle boarding just at the rear of a resort in western Providence, some 3/4 miles out from the shoreline, when she was bitten by the shark."

A nearby on-duty lifeguard witnessed the attack in progress and came to the aid of the woman and her relative by boat. The pair were brought back to shore.

“CPR was administered to the victim. However, she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb,” police said, according to Boston 25 News.

She was declared dead after emergency responders were unable to detect vital signs.

It is unclear what type of shark was responsible for the fatal attack, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddle boarding activity nearly a mile from the shore," Sandals Royal Bahamian resort said in a statement to ABC News. "We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time."

In February, the Florida Museum of Natural History noted that the "global total of unprovoked shark bites [was] significantly lower than average" in 2022, compared to previous years, in its 2022 International Shark Attack File.

“The 2022 worldwide total of 57 confirmed unprovoked cases is lower than the most recent five-year (2017-2021) average of 70 incidents annually," the report notes. "There were nine shark-related fatalities this year, five of which are assigned as unprovoked.”

In recent years, two other fatal shark attacks involving American tourists in the Bahamas have made headlines. Both incidents were near Rose Island.

Last September, a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas. The victim, Caroline DiPlacido, was in the area for a week-long cruise at the time of the incident.

California resident Jordan Lindsey, 19, was killed while snorkeling with her mother when at least three sharks began biting her, her father, Michael Lindsey, told ABC News in June 2019.

