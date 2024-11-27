Boston visits New York in Eastern Conference play

Boston Bruins (10-10-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (8-9-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -129, Bruins +109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins take the ice in Eastern Conference action.

New York has a 3-4-2 record at home and an 8-9-5 record overall. The Islanders have gone 2-3-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Boston has a 4-5-1 record in road games and a 10-10-3 record overall. The Bruins lead league play with 113 total penalties (averaging 4.9 per game).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has five goals and nine assists for the Islanders. Maxim Tsyplakov has over the past 10 games.

Brad Marchand has six goals and nine assists for the Bruins. Mason Lohrei has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press