Boston visits Philadelphia after Embiid's 48-point performance

Boston Celtics (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on the Boston Celtics after Joel Embiid scored 48 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 146-128 victory against the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia finished 54-28 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2022-23 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game last season, 21.0 from the free throw line and 37.8 from deep.

Boston finished 57-25 overall, 11-5 in Atlantic Division action and 25-16 on the road a season ago. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 111.4 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Celtics: Neemias Queta: out (foot), Derrick White: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press