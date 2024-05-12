Boston visits Cleveland with 2-1 series lead

Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -8; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Celtics lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 106-93 on May 12 led by 33 points from Jayson Tatum, while Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 22-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Celtics have gone 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the NBA with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.2.

The Cavaliers' 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 18.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 97.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: day to day (rib).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (soleus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press