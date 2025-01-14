Boston University plays Lehigh, seeks 5th straight home win

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-9, 1-3 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (8-9, 2-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Terriers take on Lehigh.

The Terriers are 5-3 in home games. Boston University is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-3 in Patriot League play. Lehigh averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Boston University averages 66.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73.7 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The Terriers and Mountain Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Terriers.

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

