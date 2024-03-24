Boston takes road win streak into matchup with Atlanta

Boston Celtics (57-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (31-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Celtics play Atlanta.

The Hawks are 18-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta leads the NBA with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.7.

The Celtics are 38-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is the Eastern Conference leader with 35.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.3.

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics average 121.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 120.7 the Hawks give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 8 the Celtics won 125-117 led by 31 points from Kristaps Porzingis, while Saddiq Bey scored 25 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Al Horford is scoring 8.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 22.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 122.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (leg/ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (ankle), Jrue Holiday: out (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press