Boston takes on Philadelphia, aims for 9th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers (33-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (45-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston comes into a matchup with Philadelphia as winners of eight straight games.

The Celtics are 14-1 against division opponents. Boston is fifth in the NBA giving up only 110.4 points per game while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The 76ers are 5-5 in division games. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing just 113.7 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Celtics average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Celtics allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 2 the Celtics won 125-119 led by 21 points from Derrick White, while Patrick Beverley scored 26 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Celtics. White is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.8 points and 6.4 assists for the 76ers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 123.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

76ers: 3-7, averaging 109.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), KJ Martin: day to day (ankle).

