Boston takes on Orlando, seeks 14th straight home win

Orlando Magic (16-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (19-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Orlando looking to continue its 13-game home winning streak.

The Celtics have gone 18-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks third in the NBA allowing only 109.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Magic have gone 11-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Goga Bitadze averaging 2.3.

The Celtics average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the Magic give up. The Magic average 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Celtics give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 16 the Celtics won 128-111 led by 30 points from Jayson Tatum, while Jalen Suggs scored 19 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 48.7% and averaging 27.5 points for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 20.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 23.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Dalano Banton: out (illness), Luke Kornet: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (rest), Kristaps Porzingis: out (calf).

Magic: Kevon Harris: out (coach's decision), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press