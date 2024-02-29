Boston takes home win streak into matchup with Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (34-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (46-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Celtics face Dallas.

The Celtics are 27-3 on their home court. Boston scores 120.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 16-12 away from home. Dallas has a 15-18 record against teams over .500.

The Celtics average 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Celtics give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 23 the Celtics won 119-110 led by 39 points from Jayson Tatum, while Luka Doncic scored 33 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 27.2 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Doncic is scoring 34.4 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 122.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 122.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe/nose).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press