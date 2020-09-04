Boston takes 4-game skid into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (20-16, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-26, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Toronto: Tanner Roark (2-1, 5.33 ERA) Boston: Zack Godley (0-3, 7.71 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays 1; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Red Sox are 7-19 against opponents from the AL East. The Boston offence has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .311.

The Blue Jays are 13-10 in division play. Toronto has hit 57 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 13, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with eight home runs and is slugging .530.

Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 13 home runs and is batting .311.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press