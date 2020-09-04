Boston takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Toronto

Toronto Raptors (53-19, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -1.5; over/under is 217

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Boston leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Raptors won the previous matchup 104-103. Kyle Lowry scored 31 points to lead Toronto to the victory and Kemba Walker totalled 29 points in defeat for Boston.

The Celtics are 9-6 against division opponents. Boston is 29-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors are 9-5 in division play. Toronto is 28-3 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.4 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics scoring 23.4 points per game, and is averaging 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Walker is averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 15 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Celtics: Averaging 109.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points on 40.3% shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 114.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 42.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Tremont Waters: out (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Raptors: None listed.

