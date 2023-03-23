Boston radio producer under fire for 'extremely offensive' comment about ESPN's Mina Kimes

A Boston sports radio talk show host is under fire for using an ethnic slur to describe ESPN personality Mina Kimes.

During a segment on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Wednesday, co-hosts Greg Hill, Jermaine Wiggins and Courtney Cox were discussing their "top five nips" as the Boston City Council prepares to discuss a possible ban on "nips" – small liquor bottles – because they are too small to be recycled and are often littered.

Skrewball, Dr. McGillicuddy’s and Fireball were named, when producer Chris Curtis interjected, "I'd probably go Mina Kimes," with a smile. The other co-hosts continued on.

Nip is an ethnic slur against people of Japanese descent and origin, according to Michael M. Ego, a Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Connecticut. Kimes, born in Omaha, Nebraska, is of Korean descent.

Mina Kimes speaks onstage at the ESPN Features: The Intersection of Storytelling and Culture panel on Oct. 1, 2015 at the Liberty Theater in New York City.

In a statement to USA TODAY Sports, ESPN called the comments "uncalled for and extremely offensive," adding, "there is no place for these type of hateful comments."

Audacy, WEEI’s parent company, told The Boston Globe that Curtis was trying to reference actress Mila Kunis, instead of Kimes. In response, Kimes changed her Twitter profile picture to one of Kunis.

Kimes hasn't publicly responded to Curtis' comments.

Audacy didn't immediately return USA TODAY Sports' request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boston radio host under fire for ethnic slur about ESPN's Mina Kimes