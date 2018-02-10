Boston radio host suspended for mocking Tom Brady's agent by using Asian accent





Boston radio has been garnering attention for all the wrong reasons in the past three weeks. Before the Super Bowl, Tom Brady ended his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” show in protest of Alex Reimer referring to Brady’s 5-year-old daughter as a piss ant on another show.

On Friday, former Patriots tight end and a co-host of WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria show, Christian Fauria was suspended after displaying an impressive lack of awareness during a sketch by doing a stereotypical impression of Brady’s agent Don Yee during a skit.

Fauria begins the skit by saying he’ll be Yee and begins speaking with an Asian accent. He then adds, “For me, I don’t know why, Don Yee sounds like an Asian guy,” while his co-hosts giggled. Nobody had the maturity or awareness to reel it in until his co-hosts pull up audio of the real Yee speaking.

WEEI later doubled down on their lack of self-awareness by posting the skit’s audio on their Twitter account before removing the audio link from their page.

Not only was the accent offensive and over top, Don Yee doesn’t even speak with a Chinese accent. Yee is of Chinese descent, but he’s also a US citizen who was born in Sacramento, California, not far from Fauria, attended UCLA for undergrad and earned his law degree at the University of Virginia. Fauria’s insistence on using a racist stereotype for the amusement of his listeners is entertainment for the lowest common denominator.

It’s almost as if the entire station is in a death pact to alienate themselves from Brady as much as possible. WEEI issued a statement afterward apologizing and announcing that Fauria has been suspended five days.

Fauria also issued a personal apology on Twitter.

Earlier today I made a horrible attempt at humor. In a segment during the show, I impersonated agent Don Yee in an insensitive and regrettable way. I want to publicly apologize to Don and anyone in the audience who heard it. — christian fauria (@christianfauria) February 10, 2018

Story Continues





I have also reached out to Don directly to personally apologize. I have been disciplined by WEEI management and I fully support their decision. — christian fauria (@christianfauria) February 10, 2018



