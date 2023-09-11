What Is Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Doing?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of CA$15.72 to CA$16.83 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Worth?

Good news, investors! Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s ratio of 9.46x is below its peer average of 15.36x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Hospitality industry. What’s more interesting is that, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BPF.UN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BPF.UN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BPF.UN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

