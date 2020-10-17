Boston news anchor fired for cameo in Adam Sandler's film 'Hubie Halloween'

A cameo in Adam Sandler's new Netflix film has cost a Boston news anchor her job.

Boston's WHDH 7News morning anchor Alaina Pinto announced on Twitter Thursday that she was fired for violating her contract by appearing in Sandler’s "Hubie Halloween" flick, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month.

"Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News," she wrote on Twitter. "I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, 'Hubie Halloween.' "

Pinto — who joined WHDH in December 2016 — said in doing so, she "mistakenly violated my contract with the station."

During "Hubie Halloween," Pinto appears as an anchor on the fictional morning news show "Wake Up Boston" on Halloween dressed as Harley Quinn. During her broadcast, she discussed Halloween festivities going on in Salem, Massachusetts with her colleague Tracy Phillips, played by Sandler's wife, Jackie.

The Halloween film, which stars Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph and Noah Schnapp, is trending at No. 2 on Netflix, as of Friday.

In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. (2/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

"I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me," Pinto added. "I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved."

The University of Akron alum thanked her "wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station."

She continued: "Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!"

USA TODAY reached out to Netflix, WHDH and Sandler for comment.

