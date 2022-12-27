Boston Market Is Selling Whole Rotisserie Chickens for $3.70 in Honor of Their Anniversary

boston market

Boston Market is celebrating big for the brand's 37th birthday!

To ring in over three decades of dishing out rotisserie chicken and various sides, the chain is offering customers hot deals.

From Dec. 26-28, Boston Market is selling whole rotisserie chickens, any large side and a whole apple pie for $3.70 each. Fans of the brand can buy two of each of the three menu items.

What makes the deal even better? There's no promo required — the offer is available in-store, at the drive-thru and for takeout.

To fully maximize the deal, customers can combine all three $3.70 deals to curate a whole meal, which comes in cheaper than the price of a rotisserie chicken without the deal.

This summer, Boston Market's iconic rotisserie chicken got a tiny spin off with the introduction of rotisserie chicken nuggets.

The bites are made with a unique cooking method, using a rotating basket, so the nuggets get the same roasting technique as rotisserie chicken.

"The rotisserie chicken nuggets will set the new standard for nuggets," Boston Market's president and chief rotisserie expert, Jay Pandya, said in a statement at the time.

He added: "They are bigger than our competitors, healthier than fried alternatives and packed with flavor — there is no other true rotisserie option on the market."

Boston Market isn't the only fast food-favorite bringing restaurant-goers enticing end-of-year deals.

Now through Jan. 1, Popeyes fans can order one chicken sandwich combo and get a chicken sandwich (either blackened, regular or spicy) for free. All you have to do is place the order online or through the Popeyes app. The offer is valid only for mobile order pick-up or delivery.