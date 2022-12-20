Boston hosts Indiana on home slide

Indiana Pacers (15-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston aims to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Indiana.

The Celtics are 14-7 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks ninth in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game. Marcus Smart leads the Celtics averaging 7.3.

The Pacers are 10-8 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Jaylen Brown is shooting 51.7% and averaging 24.4 points over the past 10 games for Boston.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.5 points, 10.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES:

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press