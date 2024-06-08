Boston hosts Dallas with 1-0 series lead

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -7; over/under is 214.5

NBA FINALS: Celtics lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics defeated the Mavericks 107-89 in the last matchup. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points.

The Celtics are 37-4 in home games. Boston is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.1.

The Mavericks are 25-16 on the road. Dallas averages 117.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics average are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks give up (115.6). The Mavericks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 45.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 112.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 106.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Mavericks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press