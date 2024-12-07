Boston faces Memphis, seeks 4th straight victory

Memphis Grizzlies (15-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (19-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -8; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Boston comes into a matchup with Memphis as winners of three consecutive games.

The Celtics have gone 10-2 at home. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 5.6.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-5 away from home. Memphis has a 4-4 record against teams above .500.

The 120.1 points per game the Celtics average are 7.0 more points than the Grizzlies allow (113.1). The Grizzlies score 11.1 more points per game (121.1) than the Celtics allow (110.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 118.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, 47.1 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (leg).

Grizzlies: Luke Kennard: out (illness), Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press