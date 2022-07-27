Boston’s Coolest Sneaker Shop Is About to Drop a New Collab With French Shoe Brand Salomon

Boston-based sneaker retailer Bodega has a new sneaker collaboration on the way.

After joining forces with New Balance on a two-shoe 574 collab this month, the retailer has teamed up with the French sports equipment company Salomon to deliver a new iteration of its X-Mission 4 shoe before week’s end.

According to Bodega, the gray-based nylon ripstop upper of the shoe dons a “Stormy Sky” tie-dye treatment, which gives every pair an individualized look. Adding a touch of color to the collab is a bright yellow tongue with a red tag along with teal eyelets and a purple sock liner. Salomon branding appears on the heel counter while Bodega’s logo is stamped on the toe. Rounding out the design is a Contagrip tooling that’s designed to handle all terrains.

“With the Bodega x Salomon X-Mission 4 Suede ‘Full Bleed’, we went all in to showcase one of Salomon’s premier everyday sneakers in a new light. Inspired by the brand’s deep connection to outdoor exploration and our never-ending fascination with purposeful footwear, our X-Mission 4 balances controlled details with spontaneous ones, creating a wearable ecosystem for your feet that can handle the streets just as well as the trails,” Bodega wrote about its “Full Bleed” Salomon X-Mission 4 collab.

The Bodega x Salomon X-Mission 4 Suede “Full Bleed” collab will be released this Friday exclusively at Bdgastore.com at 12 p.m. ET and at Bodega stores.

