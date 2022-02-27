Boston Consulting Group condemns Russian invasion, evaluates work

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Boston Consulting Group Chief Executive Christoph Schweizer on Sunday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said the worldwide firm is "thoroughly evaluating our entire portfolio of work in Russia."

In a post on LinkedIn, Schweizer wrote that the company currently is not working for the Russian central government. "In light of the ongoing war, we will not take on any work for the government," he wrote. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Daniel Wallis)