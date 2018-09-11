Boston College vs. Wake Forest Betting Preview: Scoring Will Be a Struggle

Boston College Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+6.5)

Thu. 9/13, 5:30 p.m. ET

Three things you need to know before betting on Boston College-Wake Forest:

1. Wake Forest has covered five of the past seven games between these teams since the start of the 2011 season, which includes last season's 34-10 road win in a pick 'em game. The Demon Deacons forced four turnovers in that victory, including three interceptions of Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown, who finished 11 of 29 for 119 yards. While some in and around the Chestnut Hill area have expressed optimism about the Eagles having put up 117 over the first two games of 2018, their opponents have been FCS Holy Cross and FBS independent Massachusetts, which last Saturday gave up 34 points in a 21-point loss to a Georgia Southern team that ranked 122nd out of 130 FBS teams last season with an average of only 4.75 yards per play.

2. Although Wake has turned the ball over five times in two games this season, the Deacons are 5-1 ATS when coming off back-to-back contests with a negative turnover margin since Dave Clawson took over as the team's head coach prior to the start of the 2014 season. Five of the six games in that scenario have gone under the total as well. Wake Forest is 10-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of 2016, and the team is 9-4 ATS as a home underdog in the Clawson era. Boston College, meanwhile has gone 0-4 (0-3-1 ATS) when coming off back-to-back wins by 17 points or more since Steve Addazio took over as the team's head coach prior to the start of the 2013 season.

3. Points have been hard to come by in recent matchups between these teams—each of the past eight meetings have gone under the total—and they will be again if Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas like meteorologists fear it will. The last time these teams met in Winston-Salem in 2016, the total was set at only 34 points, yet the under still prevailed in a 17-14 Boston College victory. In 2015 with another low total (35.5 points), the final score was 3-0 Wake Forest, as the game saw twice as many turnovers (six) as points scored (three). (Before the Deacons posted 34 points in last year's win, neither team had reached 30 since 2007, when then-Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan threw for a career-high 408 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-28 win.)

Wake Forest's defense registered the seventh-most tackles for losses last season (8.2 per game), and the Demon Deacons have limited the Eagles' rushing attack to 235 yards on 2.9 yards per carry over the last two meetings. Boston College, meanwhile, is coming off a 2017 season in which it ranked third in the nation in passing efficiency defense, thanks in large part to finishing tied for 12th among FBS teams with 18 interceptions.

Side: Wake Forest +6.5

Confidence Level: Moderate (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

Total: Under 49

Confidence Level: Very High